Extremely dry air in the interior prior to rain chances

Tuesday saw some onshore winds and temps came down as a result into the 60s for highs, yesterday we missed record daily highs by one a few degrees in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Already tonight some gusty northeasterly winds will develop again into Wednesday morning. We'll see some offshore and very dry air later Wednesday into Thursday, especially across the interior areas of SLO county.

A major change in the weather pattern will start on Thursday afternoon as a series of low-pressure systems move through the Central Coast.

An upper-level low-pressure system pushes up from the SW on Thursday. This system will produce gentle southerly winds, partly to mostly cloudy skies, and areas of fog, and or drizzle, especially along the coastline. The cloudy conditions will result in milder overnight temperatures and cooler daytime highs.

A cold front will approach our coastline Friday night into Saturday morning with cloudy skies and showers, amounts should stay under .20", many will likely sleep thru this event.

A stronger low-pressure system is expected on Sunday night into Monday morning. Rainfall amounts are forecast to range between 0.75 and 1.25 inches, but models don't agree on intensity other models show as little as .20-.75"

In this system's wake, strong northwesterly winds, partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures are expected on Monday afternoon through next Tuesday.