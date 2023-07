Update: the Fire is now at 80 acres with 40% containment at 2:06 P.M according to Cal Fire SLO

Firefighters are currently fighting a 60-acre wildland fire on HWY 58 and Shell Creek Rd. East of Creston CA.

Cal Fire says the potential for the fire is 300 acres, but no immediate structures are threatened at this time.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Updates to follow.