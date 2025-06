Fire crews battled a brush fire that broke out in the Oak Shores area of northern San Luis Obispo County on Friday afternoon.

KSBY spoke with CAL FIRE officials on Friday night who say its burned 38 acres and is 80% contained. They say forward progress of the fire has stopped.

The fire is in the area of Interlake Road and Eagle Lane. Officials say as of Friday night no homes or structures are threatened and there are no evacuations.

The cause of the brush fire is under investigation.