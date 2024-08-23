First Lady Jill Biden and her family visit a local bookstore in Solvang

"This is my childhood bookstore, so I grew up here. I'm from the valley, and I used to run around these, shelves when I was a little kid," said Danna Hernandez, manager at The Book Loft.

Hernandez said the 50-year-old store had a surprise visit from the First Lady on Wednesday.

"They're here on a family vacation. And so they are looking for some family games and family activities," said Hernandez.

Hernandez tells KSBY Jill Biden was with her youngest daughter Ashley and grandchildren.

"They bought one of these awesome Solvang puzzles," said Hernandez.

And before the group left a signature by the First Lady.

"Jill kindly signed her book here with us," said Hernandez.

After shopping at The Book Loft, the First Lady and family made their way to the Santa Ynez General where the store co-founder Pearson Turnbull tells KSBY it was just a normal day at the store.

"Nothing too exciting going on in town. And then all of a sudden, there's a swarm of people and large black SUVs in front of the store, and, it's just a whirlwind after that," explains Turnbull.

Future plans during the Biden family visit to the valley are still secret as they stay on a private ranch in Santa Ynez.