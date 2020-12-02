Menu

Five Cities Fire Authority rolls out all-terrain emergency response vehicle

Posted at 5:28 PM, Dec 01, 2020
Five Cities firefighters have a new vehicle capable of getting them to areas a traditional emergency vehicle can’t reach.

Today, the Five Cities Fire Authority held a ceremony recognizing the arrival of UTV-1, a new all-terrain vehicle specially-equipped for emergency response.

It features emergency lights, and a tank and hose to put out any vegetation fires. Plus, it has a platform to treat and transport anyone hurt from areas that are otherwise hard to reach.

The Five Cities Fire Authority says the vehicles were purchased with a grant from the State of California and a donation from Jacquelyn and Steven Frank.

The Frank’s are the parents of Matthew Frank, better known as “SLOSTRINGER.” Matthew Frank was a news photographer who passed away in a 2017 car crash while responding to a structure fire.

FCFA UTV-1 features decals honoring Matthew that read “SLO STRINGER, NEVER FORGOTTEN.”

