Flex alert asks people to use less power from 5-10 p.m.

"That's a tough one. Yeah I mean honestly we don't have anything we can turn off you know? We only run stuff when we're using it," said Eric Pettis, the owner of BlackHorse Espresso and Bakery.

Pettis says the business is already operating using minimal power.

"Turn off the air conditioner during the flex alert. Air conditioning across the state is the biggest user of power."

PG&E is asking its customers to conserve power, if they can, during the hours of the alert.

"If you have the luxury of being able to turn that off for a while. Now restaurants and other businesses maybe you can't really get along without doing those things," said PG&E Communications Representative Mark Mesesan.

At BlackHorse, Pettis says turning off the A/C would make employees uncomfortable and could deter customers from entering the establishment.

"We're already hot and sweaty running around working hard, so if we can't have air conditioning then it's really difficult to do our jobs," said Pettis.

Though it is important to try to conserve power during flex alerts, Pettis says he is already doing all that he can to cut down on the use of electricity.

"I mean there's nothing we can do. I mean we are on minimal power you know? We can't run without lights. We can't not have our coffee machines powered up. So I mean we're pretty much at the minimum level."

The flex alert will remain in effect until 10:00 p.m. Thursday night. It has been extended another day, so it will also be in effect from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday.