Friday brings fog, and a slim rain chance, plus caution for mariners

Happy Thanksgiving Central Coast!

Thursday was a beautiful day to be out and about, a bit chilly in the morning, but perfect temperature to have get a workout in for all the Turkey Trots, if you were one of the participants, hope you enjoyed your thanksgiving morning!

We are expecting similar conditions for the end of the week, with temperatures reaching the high 60s and low 70s Friday.

Friday will bring some patchy fog and offshore winds but the bigger change will be more cloud cover. We could see an outer band of a storm in the pacific bringing tiny rain chances in the afternoon. If anything we are talking a few raindrops with more cloud cover. Nothing like the recent storms we just saw a couple days ago.

We also have a small craft advisory exipiring at 10am Friday for East Santa Barbara Channel from point Conception to point Mugu, inlcuding the Santa Cruz Island.



Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

As for the weekend, a high pressure will move in and bring a stretch of dry and sunny weather. Temperatures this weekend could go up to 70 degrees on Sunday, with mostly clear skies. Another beautiful weekend in the Central Coast and a good time to be out for some black Friday shopping!

