Friday stays warm before winds pick up Saturday

The back and forth wind patterns for the Central Coast will continue into early next week. Today and early Friday will still feature some offshore flow that has been clearing skies out (after some areas of early clouds, especially inland). This has resulted in highs in the 60s and some 70s for most folks. The offshore winds have been under advisory criteria locally but are gusty at times especially in the hills and passes and canyons.

Friday will bring a bit of a change, a cold front does push over the area in the afternoon and Saturday looks to be a windy day. There is a minor chance of some light showers or sprinkles with the front. The best chance will be in northern SLO county. If any raindrops fall accumulations are not likely.

As a ridge of high pressure builds in on Saturday the winds will crank up out of the NW at 15-25mph. Those winds will start to turn offshore Sunday and Monday and the temps shoot up again with some mid to upper 70s in the forecast and a scattered 80 can't be ruled out.

The ridge weakens by midweek.

No clear signs of significant rain until the end of the month that is when several models say at least one system is likely for us. Models don't agree on the date, one says late Feb. another likes March 1st or 2nd but it is at least something.

After that, the Climate Prediction Center likes drier than average conditions for March but some climate modeling suggests there is at least "potential", stay tuned.