Girl Scouts on the Central Coast are back in action

The Girl Scouts of California's Central Coast are back in action!

After more than a year of virtual events, the organization is welcoming back girls for in-person programs, starting Saturday, June 26.

Open houses are taking place in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara to welcome new and returning scouts post-pandemic.

The free events will feature workshops on life-skills, outdoor and STEM activities, as well as the fan favorite - cookie tasting.

The CEO of the Girl Scouts of California's Central Coast says this weekend marks a move toward bringing ‘sisterhood’ and normalcy back to young girls, which is something that’s been missed dearly this past year.

“Little girls on the playground at school, they would go up and hug each other, and hold hands and run. Now, you’ve got these three and five-year-olds who don’t know that is a normal option," said Tammie Helmuth, CEO, Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast.

"They don’t know how to introduce themselves to a friend on the playground anymore, because that’s been lacking in those formative years. We’re looking forward to getting those kids kick-started back into life,” said Helmuth.

There will be raffles and prizes at the open house events, including a prize for a free year of girl scouting.

The open houses are taking place at the following locations:

Santa Barbara Program Center

La Cumbre Plaza

121 Hope StreetSanta Barbara, CA 93105

San Luis Obispo Program Center

1119 Chorro Street

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Oxnard Program Center

The Collection at Riverpark

581 Town Center Drive

Oxnard, CA 93036

Thousand Oaks Program Center

Thousand Oaks Mall

350 W Hillcrest Drive

Thousand Oaks, CA 91360

Castroville Program Center

10550 Merritt Street

Castroville, CA 95012

For more information and to reserve your space, click here.

