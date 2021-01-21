Goleta offers help for residents impacted by COVID-19

The city of Goleta is offering financial assistance to residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents may apply for grants ranging from up to $1,000 for individuals and $2,000 for families.

The city says the money is meant for those who are experiencing hardships related to the coronavirus crisis.

“With the devastating economic impacts of the pandemic, many Goleta residents are unable to meet some of their basic needs," said Steve Ortiz, President and CEO of United Way of Santa Barbara County. "It is a sad reality that families are having to make hard choices about buying groceries, making rent, paying for medicine. We want to do all we can to ease that financial burden."

City council approved funding this program using the Federal Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus funds and money from the city's general fund.

To be eligible:



You must reside within the incorporated city limits of Goleta You must be experiencing hardship securing or maintaining your or your family's basic needs due to COVID-19For example: Lost wages or employment Unexpected childcare/education needs and expenses

The application is available here.