Grazing livestock corralled at Pismo Preserve

Corrals for grazing livestock are under construction at the Pismo Preserve.

The corrals will be used to bring livestock onto and off of the Preserve.

Officials with the Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County say the cattle corral will be used to sort and transport livestock.

The cows will be moved into the corral where the animals will be paired before being moved to the Preserve.

The corral will also be used to treat any animals that get sick or injured.

County officials say the cattle tenant is set to bring about 60 cows onto the Preserve starting April. They will be there for about 3 months or until the range is sufficiently grazed.