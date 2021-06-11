Gusty winds and worsening drought on the Central Coast

A wind advisory has been issued until 3am Saturday on the Santa Barbara County South Coast and Santa Barbara County Mountains. Expect to see Northwest to Northeast winds 15-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph tonight.

These winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways affected by these winds could include highways 101, 154 and 192 as well as the Gaviota and San Marcos Passes. Fallen tree limbs and power outages may result from this weather.

A pattern of strong northwesterly winds developing during the afternoon, decreasing during the night and shifting out of the north to northeast during the morning will continue through Saturday. This condition will create mostly clear skies, except for overnight low clouds.

This week's U.S. Drought Monitor shows the entire Central Coast in an "Extreme Drought" classification. Much of the Bay Area increased to "Exceptional Drought" levels since May 4th.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo it will be mostly clear in the evening with some areas of low clouds and fog. Lows will be in the lower 50s. On Saturday we will see areas of low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the afternoon. Highs will range from the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland.

Tonight in Santa Barbara it will be mostly clear with lows in the 50s. Saturday will be sunny with highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s except around 70 cooler beaches. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

High pressure will build into the Central Coast creating warmer weather. Paso Robles is expected to reach the low to mid-90s by this weekend, while San Luis Obispo will reach the high-70s. The beaches will remain in the 60s.

A late-season cold front off the California coastline will produce persistent northwesterly winds which will allow the marine layer to return along the coastline with night and morning fog, mist and a few areas of drizzle on Sunday into Monday.

A strong ridge of high pressure will build over the desert southwest and expand westward on Tuesday into Wednesday. This will result in triple-digit temperatures in the inland valleys and far inland areas.