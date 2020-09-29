Heat advisory posted for the area as temps continue to increase

Both to our north and south this week has already been warm to hot with advisories and dangerous fire weather conditions. To this point we have been spared since the winds were light and promoting a lot of night and morning marine cloud cover.

That cloud deck offers a buffer for the beaches and near coastal valleys in terms of temperature. Inland areas have been warmer than average without that benefit.

Some changes are coming for the coastal and beach areas, northeasterly winds will start developing during the night and morning hours, shifting out of northwest each afternoon starting tomorrow. In fact, a heat advisory has been posted for the entire area from 11am Wednesday into Friday evening.

These morning offshore winds will clean out the marine clouds and without the temperature buffer we'll see a lot of 90s in the coastal valleys and 100 is definitely possible. Beaches thanks to some return flow in the afternoons should stay in the 70s and 80s, but I could definitely see a few places hitting 90 if the winds are right.

The large ridge in the upper atmosphere producing this does start to break down Friday and we will see cooler temps develop with near average conditions for early next week.

I don't see rain yet in the extended models.