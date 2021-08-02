Heat returns inland prompting higher fire concerns

A ridge of high pressure is back-building into California from the Desert SW, this feature will limit cooling in the interior and produce temperatures above 100 inland Tuesday and near that all week long.

Not only will the heat be on but the air is dry, unlike the monsoon-influenced air of the last couple of weeks.

Additionally, the winds will be up from time to time in the forecast. This combination is dangerous fire weather: if a fire were to ignite the spread could be rapid.

A number of advisories have already been posted locally and in the region relating to the week's outlook.

Closer to the coast there will be some night and morning marine influence but it will be limited due to the lack of depth of the marine layer. Coastal valleys will generally be running above average and even the beaches will be a few degrees above average.

While temperatures look to fade a bit over the week the Climate Prediction Center's 8-14 day outlook is also for dry and warmer than average conditions.