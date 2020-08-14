Heat wave begins but there will be places which will avoid the worst of it

Offshore coastal winds this morning drove a run of high temps not only in the interior but coastal valleys and beaches as well. The excessive heat warning was expanded to cover the coastline as well. Inland temperatures as expected were off to the races.

The upcoming forecast will be hot inland, and triple digit heat looks to last into late next week, but the hottest days ahead should be the next couple before a little easing in the maximum inland temperatures.

Coastal valleys will be warmer than average but today might have been the most extreme day. Saturday looks to feature highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s in the coastal valleys, beaches will likely drop back into the 70s and lower 80s (for the warmest spots).

Onshore winds pick up at the beaches Saturday afternoon and those afternoon breezes look to repeat through next week. I think temperatures hover there through next week, so the takeaway might be that these places will be relief from the very hot interior temperatures. With huge temperature contrasts in place the marine cloud deck could reform next week further contrasting conditions only a few miles away.

Inland heat should be near 110 on Saturday and around 105 Sunday. Temperatures inland look to hover around 100-110 all next week, the interesting day is Tuesday when high pressure and ridge axis peaks. The all-time high in Paso Robles is 115 degrees set back on July 20, 1960 and again on September 2, 2017. My forecast doesn't quite get us there, but it wouldn't take much to achieve it. It is worth watching.

Note: overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s thru the next 7 days as well.