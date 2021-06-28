Heat will start to wane locally

Locally the microclimates are out in play again to begin the week with large temperature differences between inland locations and near the coast.

Marine low clouds are at or near most beaches and the cooling influence has extended into the near coastal valleys but inland continues to roast behind high pressure and lighter winds.

This upper-level ridge is the same factor keeping our interior temperatures high as well as much of The West, extending into the Pac NW and western Canada where all-time records have been falling the last several days.

We'll see more beach and near-coastal valley marine influence on Tuesday with warmer than average highs away from the beaches, and especially warm weather inland Tuesday.

However, the upper-level ridge is starting to break down. Wednesday and Thursday look cooler, however, some monsoonal moisture is creeping in to our east.

It is possible some of this could get to the Central Coast for some clouds and higher dew points. East of here some thunderstorms are possible but looks like we are a bit too far west for it.

Right now it looks like we should expect marine clouds around the 4th, it is early but looks like the fairly typical pattern is likely which usually includes some low cloud potential at beaches.