High surf warning downgraded to an advisory

The huge storm in the Gulf of Alaska on New Year's Eve gave us huge waves which topped 20ft yesterday on the west-facing Central Coast, the peak of the wave event has ended but moderate to high wave activity will continue into Saturday. High surf advisories continue for the Central Coast and Southcoast.

Outside of the waves, the weather pattern is generally quiet. More night and morning northeasterly winds will turn to the northwest during the afternoon into Thursday. Partly cloudy skies are likely outside of areas of dense ground fog in the coastal and inland valleys during the night and morning.

A weak cold front will move through the Central Coast on Friday, increasing the northwesterly winds. I think this is a dry frontal passage but some patches of coastal mist and drizzle can't be ruled out. Saturday does look a little breezy in the afternoon as high pressure builds in again.

More night and morning offshore wind develops Sunday and will continue through next week. This means more dry weather with high temps being above average on most days.