High temperatures continue to increase on the Central Coast

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning that remains in effect until 9 pm Monday for San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and Mountains, as well as the Cuyama and Antelope Valleys. Dangerously hot conditions are expected with temperatures of 103 to 115 degrees, today being the hottest. Overnight temperatures will be 75 to 85 degrees in warmer valleys.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory that will remain in effect until 9pm Monday for The Mountains of Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa Barbara Counties excluding the Santa Monica Range. In these area expect to see Hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to 109 degrees, with today being the hottest. Overnight temperatures will be 70 to 80 degrees.

Excessive heat will continue over interior areas through Monday, then a cooling trend will bring temperatures down to near or below normal by the end of the week. Overnight and morning low clouds will be confined to the coastal plains through Monday, then progress farther inland throughout the week.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County expect to see patchy low clouds and fog along the beaches spreading inland with lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

Tomorrow in San Luis Obispo County expect partly cloudy skies and patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County expect to see patchy low clouds and fog along the beaches spreading inland. Lows will be in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening.

Tomorrow in Santa Barbara County it will be partly cloudy with patchy fog in the morning. Highs from the 60s at the beaches to the 80s to around 90 inland. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.