High weekend temperatures prompt excessive heat warning

Parts of the Central Coast will experience dangerously hot temperatures this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning in effect from 10 AM Friday to 9 PM Monday for San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, Cuyama Valley and the San Luis Obispo County Mountains.

Expect dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of up to 110 degrees. The extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

While the excessive heat warning is in effect drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Excessively hot conditions over the far interior areas are likely Friday through Monday. This will bring an increased risk for heat related illness and elevated fire weather conditions.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County it will be clear in the evening with some areas of low clouds and fog. Expect lows in the 50s to lower 60s with Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening.

Tomorrow in San Luis Obispo expect sunny skies after morning low clouds and fog. Highs in the mid 60s to around 70 at the beaches to the upper 70s and 80s inland.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County expect mostly clear skies with lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east around 15 mph after midnight.

Tomorrow in Santa Barbara County expect highs in the 70s to lower 80s.