High winds across Santa Barbara knock down trees and impact holiday travel

On Tuesday, windy conditions in Santa Barbara blew down trees across the county. Some blocking Northbound lanes on Highway 101 where a group of people stopped to help clear the roadway.

"Its just the Santa Barbara community, I’m a military veteran and a father, we do what we can and we’re all in this together," said good samaritan, David Morman, as he helped clear away tree limbs along the highway.

High winds at Santa Barbara Airport made some passengers uneasy.

"My flight was very bumpy, some passengers were getting scared and they didn't serve drinks or snacks because of the turbulence," said traveler Carol Dougharty.

Despite the wind, most flights were on time.

Traveler Christian Lunde drove down from San Francisco on Monday and says her trip to Santa Barbara's Funk Zone wasn't impacted by the weather.

"Mostly uneventful, great waves, lovely weather, just looking forward to seeing our family," said Lunde.