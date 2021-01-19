Highs winds will develop tonight into Wednesday

The winter thus far has been warmer than average and relatively dry with most rain shortages running several inches behind. So the environment is already a fire concern but when you add a forecast of high winds, offshore winds and the dry air associated the next few days are going to days where some may want to be on heightened alert.

This upcoming offshore wind event has prompted wind advisories and warnings along with red flad warnings. The winds don't look to really get cooking until late overnight Monday into Tuesday, but this concern will not abate until Wednesday when dew points come up and the winds relax.

Additionally the storm activity in the Paciifc is generating more big surf 15-20 feet for the west-facing Central Coast beaches and 5-8ft for the Southcoast so more surf advisories remain in place, surf will slowly subside Tuesday.

As you can imagine , with strong offshore winds the temperatures will remain above average this week.

The good news is that models are showing increasing rain activity to close the month.

