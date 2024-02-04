Hoist Rescue on Santa Cruz Island amidst hiking emergency

Santa Barbara County fire officials reported that a team of firefighters engaged in a hoist rescue operation on Santa Cruz Island to rescue 4 hikers.

The incident was initially reported around 3:14 PM, when according to officials, a group of three hikers who stumbled upon another individual in need of urgent medical assistance.

Santa Cruz Island Hoist Rescue Update: All four hikers were hoisted and transported to Signature Air/SB Airport by Copter 964. One of the four/male patient/hiker was subsequently transported by ground ambulance to ER due to a lower extremity injury. pic.twitter.com/LOrVnt2EWn — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) February 4, 2024

An ASU (Air Support Unit) helicopter swiftly mobilized to the scene to initiate a hoist rescue of all four hikers.

The male patient—who sustained a lower extremity injury, was transferred to a ground ambulance for immediate transportation to the emergency room.