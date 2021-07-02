Holiday weekend will feature more mild temperatures

There isn't a lot new in the weather pattern for the 4th of July weekend. A thermal trough over Central California with relative high pressure to the west ensures some gentle onshore flow thru the weekend, looks like the marine inversion drops in height which could mean that coastal low clouds could be even more pesky over the weekend.

My hope was that higher wind flow could help clean out the clouds a bit but modeling is not optimistic about much change thru the weekend.

Our cloud modeling shows a lot of night and morning clouds at beaches and near coastal valleys with clearing in the valleys but the potential for either slower or partial clearing at beaches. If the run Saturday is similar to Sunday this could mean a low cloud deck in the evening for Sunday which could be a viewing issue for beach fireworks, and the deck actually looks potentially low.

Of course, the marine layer is fickle and this could change on the subtleties of wind conditions the few hours surrounding Sunday evening so a pinpoint forecast on this feature several days out is a challenge.

Outside of that issue there isn't much new. The interior will plug along in the lower 90s with coastal valleys in the 70s and beaches in the low to mid-60s thru the weekend.

Next week there appears to be some developing support for some ridging in the upper atmosphere which would promote more surface high pressure and warmer temps, especially inland. That's just to start the week, some models suggest the end of next week could be quite hot (especially inland but also at the coast).