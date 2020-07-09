Hot inland weather forecast prompting advisories

Still more than a day before extreme inland heat but advisories from Saturday morning at 11am to Sunday night at 8pm have been issued for the SLO county interior and the Cuyama Valley in Santa Barbara county. Hot weather with warmer overnight conditions are likely. 100-107 max temps will mean extended exposure can increase the risk of heat related illness. Precautions to avoid peak heat and hydrate are highly recommended.

The marine layer returned to the coastal valleys this morning. The beaches have remained overcast since yesterday.

The marine layer will move inland tonight into Friday morning with areas of fog and mist.

Away from the ocean, a warming trend will develop on Friday into Monday as high pressure builds in from the desert Southwest with the inland valley temperatures reaching to triple-digit levels, while the coastal valleys will reach the low to mid-80s.

Subtropical moisture from tropical cyclone Cristina could stream over the Central Coast next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for increasing high-level clouds and relative humidity levels.