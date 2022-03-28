How to get an antigen and PCR test this week for free in San Luis Obispo County

Starting this week - free PCR and antigen tests are being offered to people in the community.

Testing sites in Grover Beach, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo will offer both antigen AND PCR tests.

Antigen test results will be available in less than two hours (often within 30 minutes), and PCR test results will generally be available in less than two days.

Anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 and tests negative on an antigen test will be offered a more sensitive PCR test, which may detect infection earlier.

All tests will be performed on-site by a clinician and will not be distributed for use at home.

SLO County's testing sites include Grover Beach (1336 Ramona Avenue, Suite A), Paso Robles Train Station (800 Pine Street), and San Luis Obispo Veterans Hall (801 Grand Avenue).

All sites are open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. and are closed from 11 a.m.-12 noon and 4-5 p.m.

The Grover Beach site is closed on Fridays.

There is no charge for those without insurance.

Appointments are plentiful and strongly recommended.

