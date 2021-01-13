Hwy 101 bridge reconstruction in Los Alamos to start February

Construction crews are set to commence work on a bridge replacement project on Highway 101 in Los Alamos beginning Monday, February 1.

The project is set to be completed by summer of 2022.

Until then, drivers can expect continuous closures along the route at times during the week but not on the weekends.

Drivers headed in both directions can except closures on Hwy 101 at State Route 135 Monday through Friday between 7 pm and 6 am. Ramps will also be closed in both directions between 8 pm and 6 am.

Electronic message boards will advise all travelers about lane closures and detours.

The contractor for this $10-million project is Cal Portland Construction of Santa Maria, CA.