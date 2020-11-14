In California, fate of tax hikes depends on who is asking

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — While California voters narrowly rejected a statewide business property tax hike, they approved at least 173 local measures to raise taxes and borrow more money. The failed business property tax hike earned the endorsement of the governor and other statewide leaders and would have generated more money for schools and local governments. The president of the California chapter of the National Federation of Independent Businesses says the election shows voters have more trust in their local governments. But supporters say the close vote, coupled with the number of local measures that passed, show California voters still favor improving funding for schools and other government services.