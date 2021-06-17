Inland heat remains while coastal areas cool

Changes have already been dramatic near the ocean today, yesterday Morro Bay was 100 and today it is 60 degrees. This is perhaps the most dramatic example of the changes in the weather but generally locations nearest the water are much cooler today.

Due to the light wind flow that cooling there is a significant temperature gradient as you move inland. Some coastal valleys were in the 80s and 90s today but without the strong offshore flow wide-spread 100s are not happening near the coast.

Inland it is another story all-together. The upper level ridge is firmly in place and marine influence is squished to under 1000ft so inland locations are very hot today and will remain much above normal thru Saturday. The record high for today in Paso Robles is 105 degrees recorded more than a century ago in 1917.

There is a sub-tropical push from the southeast spraying some high clouds over the area, there is also some marine layer re-forming on the Southcoast.

We'll see more marine layer develop off the Central Coast over the next few days as well as the temperature trend is down for coastal areas.

A trough will sweep into the region early next week cooling not only the coast but inland areas as well, all the way back into the low to mid-80s inland which is a few degrees below average. Marine clouds should be kinda stubborn early next week but some additional wind later next week should help the clearing pattern a bit.