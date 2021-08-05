Inland temps likely make 100 again before cooling this weekend

A trough of low pressure moved through California this morning and produced a lot of low cloud cover, the marine layer deep enough to get into the Southern Salinas River Valley to cool northern SLO county.

This even though is short-lived, 100+ is possible again Friday before a weekend cool-down. By Sunday and Monday inland temperatures look to be below average before warming later next week to the triple digits again.

At the coast the same rollercoaster on temperature trends. I think coastal valleys will be warm Friday in the middle 80s and back off into the 70s for the weekend. Beach in the 70s Friday but by Sunday and Monday low 60s with plenty of marine clouds is likely.

What is causing this? The trough of this morning is moving off to be replaced by a very short-lived ridge then the high-pressure ridge retreats back to the east taking the hot weather with it for a few days.

Mid to late next week more riding returns and temperatures will again be 5-10 degrees above average.