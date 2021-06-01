Inland temps will be warm this week

Over the weekend we saw some decent clearing at the beaches and coastal valleys but the marine deck proved stubborn on Memorial Day.

I think we'll see a similar pattern much of the week as a ridge of high pressure builds overhead. This will mean inland valleys will be warm but low clouds could be stubborn at the beached due to a stronger temperature inversion.

That is the warm air cap over the cooler and more dense air near the surface.

Winds will be breezy in the afternoons which will help to promote some clearing at the coast and late day winds in the interior look likely as well.

This will be a legit heat wave in the San Joaquin Valley where temps above 100 are expected all week.

Locally inland temps will be in low to mid 90s, coastal valleys in the 70s and beaches generally in the 60s.

Looks like an upper low develops and meanders to the south into the Baja from Friday into the coming weekend. Should cool things a little and perhaps introduce some high clouds thru the coming weekend.