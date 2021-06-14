Inland temps will get very hot this week

Temperatures are set to soar this week as a strong ridge of high pressure will build over the region. The beginning of the week is just setting the stage for the warm temps Wednesday thru Saturday. The strong winds Monday are a tip that high pressure is building, winds go from areas of high pressure to low pressure and the increasing high pressure is what fueled the winds today.

Inland heat will already close in near 100 Tuesday but Wednesday thru Saturday 100-110 is in the forecast. Coastal valleys will edge in on the mid 80s to low 90s as early as Tuesday and peak Wednesday near 90-100 before backing off into the 80s Thursday and Friday. Beaches should be in 80s Tuesday thru Thursday as well.

The key to coastal heat is the night and morning offshore flow, this will dramatically reduce the marine cooling efficiency.

The key to inland heat is the ridge of high pressure, marine layer depth will be far too low to give any cooling to the interior for the balance of the week.

The record high on Wednesday in Paso Robles is is 111 degrees set in 1961 and only 104 degrees set in 2017 on Thursday. So, looks like we'll miss a record Wednesday but likely set one on Thursday.

Coastal temps cool by the end of the week with some onshore flow resuming but inland this flow will not do much until Sunday, then the temps will relax a bit.

Early next week could be June Gloom again at the coast which would be a huge reversal of fortunes.