Inland temps will remain warm but coastal temps slide the rest of the week

The warm start to the week comes with one area of concern tonight, the Santa Barbara County high country, passes and canyons face some Sundowner winds 35-50mph NW to N winds Monday afternoon thru the night.

The potential impacts include elevated fire danger, downed tree branches and some driving hazards for higher profile vehicles. Temps look generally warm with lower relative humidities during peak heat of the day.

I do think that more gusty winds are likely to re-develop much of this week for this part of Santa Barbara county.

The reason much of the Central Coast was warmer today was the offshore trend early today, it wasn't powerful but enough to get temps turned around. There was a weak upper air ridge today but a weak trough replaces it on Tuesday which will mean the winds turn back to a slightly stronger onshore which will start to bring coastal temps down, but inland this shift is not significant and temps will hover just shy of 90 for the week.

This wind shift will likely bring more coastal clouds back (with the exception of Santa Barbara county due to the Sundowners).

The general rule of the week after today will be onshore flow and night and morning low clouds with the potential for some limited beach clearing this week.

After cooling Tuesday looks like temps are pretty flat thru the work week but perhaps cool a bit into the coming weekend due to a trough of low pressure approaching. Maybe some pockets of mist and drizzle occasionally with the marine clouds but nothing significant for precipitation.