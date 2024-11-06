Inside the Santa Barbara elections office and the people who watch the polls

After you vote, signatures are verified, ballots are opened, and votes are counted by election staff. But did you also know, that some voters also went inside the elections office to observe the polls?

Army Veteran, Hap DeSimone, was one of those observers.

"I wanted to see how the security of the ballots was handled," DeSimone said.

DeSimone was with the Santa Barbara Voter Integrity Project, a group that observes election security and ballot counting.

"It's an interesting bunch," DeSimone said with a smile.

After several hours of observing the voting process and ballot collection, Desimone was satisfied.

"I saw people dedicated to what they do. People were turning and burning out. There was not a single slacker. Nobody's goofing off. Nobody's doing anything untoward. It made me feel really good," DeSimone explained.

Tuesday, several poll observers signed in at the Santa Barbara elections office, got a badge, and personally witnessed the elections process, asking questions of staff and receiving answers.

"I've found that the signature verification step here in Santa Barbara County appears to be pretty robust." Joe Madden, a poll observer, said.

Madden said he’s visited ballot offices throughout the county over the past month and said the length of time between when people vote and votes are counted, and the use of automation still makes him uneasy.

"We've tried to automate everything, and I'm a tech guy, so I understand that, but, automating things doesn't make it that much faster, I think. You get old paper ballots and do it all in one day. May have been more secure than what we have right now." Madden ex[a;omed.

As votes are tallied, one thing most people can agree on is a resolution.

"I'm hoping for a resolution that will take our country in the right direction." voter Signe Wilson said.