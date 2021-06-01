It is June and on schedule beach clouds could be persistent

A ridge of high pressure is setting up over The West and as a result inland temps will warm while coastal conditions look to be a blend of on and off marine clouds with clearing. The clearing could be slow, partial or little at some beaches this week.

The key issue will be mixing at beaches, while afternoon breeze is likely the night and morning winds look light which should allow for low cloud formation most nights. Pockets of mist and drizzle are also likely at times with this low marine deck.

The inversion cap with inland temps warming also looks stronger. This also promotes some slower clearing at beaches but the coastal valleys should clear most days.

Highs will be all over the place from the low to mid-90s this week inland with some beaches in the 50s but generally 60s at the beaches with 70s in the coastal valleys.

Winds will pick up as the weekend arrives and an upper low tracks across the region. This will cool inland area but should at least allow for better clearing at beaches. The breeze should extend into early next week.