Join Cal Poly's Center for Coastal Marine Sciences at the Cal Poly Pier's open house

Cal Poly’s Center for Coastal Marine Sciences will host an open house for the Cal Poly Pier at Avila Beach on Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event allows the community to learn more about the local marine environment.

Activities include interactive touch tanks filled with live marine creatures, microscopes to view small marine species, and interactive displays created from scientific studies conducted by Cal Poly researchers and students with information on protecting Morro Bay’s ecosystem, sustaining local fisheries, mapping ocean currents, and much more.

These event activities will be held at the end of the pier, where visitors will have a 360-degree view of San Luis Bay.

To prepare for the event, guests are encouraged to bring cameras and take the tour at their own pace. However, they are also asked to leave pets at home, sign a safety waiver before entering the pier, and bring their own water bottle and closed-toe walking shoes since safety rules prohibit sandals or heels.

Due to limited parking near the pier, guests are asked to park in the public parking lots in Avila Beach and walk to the pier.

For more information about the event, visit marine.calpoly.edu or call 805-756-6777. Rain will cancel the event.