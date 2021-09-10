Laguna Lake Park will be closed for several hours Friday

Laguna Lake Park will be closed on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. to work on a planned dredging project.

September marks the beginning of a long term restoration project at Laguna Lake according to the City of San Luis Obispo.

The project will work to remove the sediment buildup in the lake bed that comes from local runoff.

The natural lake, which sits between Laguna Middle School and the Madonna Inn, can be accessed from Dalidio Dr.

"Ongoing maintenance will help restore water quality over time, make the lake deeper and allow for more recreational activities," said Bob Hill, a Sustainability and Natural Resources Official for the city. "Ultimately, we're taking care of an important natural resource in our community."

Visitors to the area may see temporary closures of disc golf course holes and some parking spaces. The city says the rest of the area, including the full disc golf course, hiking trails, playground and dog park will remain open.