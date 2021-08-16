Lake Nacimiento sees low water levels

It was a warm weekend for some parts of the Central Coast including Lake Nacimiento where people headed to cool off and soak in one of the last weekends of summer.

Families have been coming out to Lake Nacimiento for generations to cool off and enjoy the warm weather during the summer months, but they say they were surprised by the low water levels today and are concerned that the next generation won't get to enjoy the lake the way that they have for so long.

Lake Nacimiento once offered views of tree-lined shores, but that water line has dropped far below where it once was.

"It's striking when you get here how low it is," said visitor Jaclyn Morton.

Visitors were struck by the sight of the depleted water levels in the lake, especially Tracy Ranck who has been coming to the lake for years.

"Yeah it's pretty surprising because the last time I came here was last August, so we usually come once a year for a family trip, so it's been a year and it's quite a bit lower. Pretty shocking," said visitor Tracy Ranck.

Ranck's son-in-law Juluan Valenzuela hopes his children will carry on the tradition of visiting the lake but worries water levels will be too low for them to come back in the future.

"She's been bringing her kids for years you know and then we all bring our loved ones and spouses and our kids generations you know hand down the love of the lake for generations. Hopefully our kids bring their kids," said visitor Julian Valenzuela.

"It's really hard to come and enjoy it. You know you're fighting for beach, you know you're fighting for where to hangout if it's not rocky...you know it's kind of hard," said Valenzuela.

Valenzuela says he normally goes to oak shores to launch his boat but had to go to the Nacimiento resort marina on Sunday because of the low water levels.

"If it gets any lower...we probably won't come back again if it's this low," said Valenzuela.