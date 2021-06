The right lane heading southbound on Highway 101 near the Highway 166 junction is open after a single-car crash this morning.

California Highway Patrol reports a single car swerved into a guardrail on the right shoulder around 7:55 a.m. Sunday morning.

The right lane was reopened by 8:28 a.m. and debris from the guardrail has been cleared to the shoulder.

CHP reports minor injuries to the driver.

This is a developing story and information will be updated when available.