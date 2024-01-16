Local blood supply is getting low prompting a call for blood donors

Local hospitals are once again worried about reaching a critical shortage in blood supply.

A critical blood shortage nationwide is raising concerns at a local trauma center.

DeAnna Porter, Sierra Vista Trauma Program Manager, says “We always need to be prepared for multiple in case we have a big accident such as what we saw on the I-5.”

But major events are not the only times blood is needed. There are many other situations that pull from our local supply.

“Blood is certainly used for traumas - it's the number one thing that I worry about," said Porter. "But it’s also used for surgeries, deliveries of babies, for cancer patients. There are several times every day, so it’s really important that we have enough supply on hand.”

According to Vitalant, the blood donation center currently has two days of blood supply on the shelf. When it drops to a one-day supply - that’s when they start to worry.

Vitalant Account Manager Beau Mercurio says, the drop can happen very quickly.

"That’s the scary part. One traumatic thing can happen like an accident - manmade or mother nature," said Mercurio.

Right now, there is an urgent call for local blood donors to ramp up supply. While an occasional blood donation is appreciated - there’s always a consistent need for more.

"You have to come in and donate blood on a regular basis," said Mercurio. "There is a shelf life. It expires, 42 days for whole blood."

There are some common misconceptions about donating blood that healthcare professionals want to clear up.

“I think a lot of people think that if they don't have type O blood - that it’s not as critical. But all types of donations are critical so we can switch over to type-specific blood as soon as possible,” said Porter. "So please if you are out there and able to donate, please do so."

Mercurio adds, "Only 3 percent of the population donate. And we have had some FDA eligibility changes, and there are a lot more people eligible to donate. Over 50%. And only 3 percent are donating."

Somebody needs blood every two seconds. 1 out of 7 people walk into a hospital is going to need a blood transfusion.

If you want to donate blood - you can make an appointment with Vitalant HERE or with the American Red Cross HERE.

