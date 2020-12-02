Local nonprofit connects older adults to resources amid pandemic

A nonprofit organization in San Luis Obispo County is keeping older adults connected to resources they may need amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

SLO Village is a local group helping independent older adults.

The pandemic cut many seniors off from meals, activities, and friends. Most senior centers were forced to close.

“COVID has created new challenges for our seniors,” says Linda Beck, President of SLO Village. “We are here to help make life better for them, but that’s difficult if no one knows about us.”

Seniors on the Central Coast can find more information on resources, here.