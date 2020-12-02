Menu

Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Local restaurant sells meals to fight homelessness in SLO County

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
A diner picks up his meal at Fin's Seafood Restaurant in Grover Beach on Tuesday, December 1. The restaurant held a fundraiser for "Giving Tuesday" and plans to donate the proceeds to 5Cities Homeless Coalition, an organization fighting homelessness in San Luis Obispo County.
FINS GIVING TUESDAY1.JPG
Posted at 10:11 PM, Dec 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-02 01:11:45-05

This “Giving Tuesday” Fin’s Seafood Restaurant sold take-out dinner meals and plans to donate the proceeds to 5Cities Homeless Coalition.

Diners paid $25 for a seafood dinner meal that they could pick up curbside. Tickets were available for purchase online and at the door.

Fin’s Seafood Restaurant says 100% of the proceeds are being donated to 5Cities Homeless Coalition. Employees are also donating their tips to this cause. The restaurant says it aimed to sell 500 meals tonight.

“Giving Tuesday” is a global movement for generosity, where people and/or organizations support various charitable endeavors.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7