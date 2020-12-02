Local restaurant sells meals to fight homelessness in SLO County

This “Giving Tuesday” Fin’s Seafood Restaurant sold take-out dinner meals and plans to donate the proceeds to 5Cities Homeless Coalition.

Diners paid $25 for a seafood dinner meal that they could pick up curbside. Tickets were available for purchase online and at the door.

Fin’s Seafood Restaurant says 100% of the proceeds are being donated to 5Cities Homeless Coalition. Employees are also donating their tips to this cause. The restaurant says it aimed to sell 500 meals tonight.

“Giving Tuesday” is a global movement for generosity, where people and/or organizations support various charitable endeavors.