Local schools and non-profits receive COVID-19 relief

Posted at 4:48 PM, Nov 23, 2020
Nearly a dozen San Luis Obispo County schools and non-profit organizations are receiving more than $250,000 in COVID-19 relief from the JUSTIN Community grants program.

The grants are part of an expanded relief fund started by the Wonderful Company. A $1 million COVID-19 relief fund was started in August to aid those in the Central Valley. Last month, the relief was expanded by over $500,000 to help those in San Luis Obispo and Sonoma Counties affected by the pandemic and wildfires.

Those receiving grant money:

  • Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County
  • Boys and Girls Clubs of San Luis Obispo County
  • Central Coast Link
  • El Camino Housing Authority
  • Paso Chamber of Commerce
  • Paso Children's Museum
  • Paso Housing Authority
  • Paso Robles Unified School District
  • SLO Food Bank
  • Studios in the Park
  • Templeton School District
