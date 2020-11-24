Local schools and non-profits receive COVID-19 relief

Nearly a dozen San Luis Obispo County schools and non-profit organizations are receiving more than $250,000 in COVID-19 relief from the JUSTIN Community grants program.

The grants are part of an expanded relief fund started by the Wonderful Company. A $1 million COVID-19 relief fund was started in August to aid those in the Central Valley. Last month, the relief was expanded by over $500,000 to help those in San Luis Obispo and Sonoma Counties affected by the pandemic and wildfires.

Those receiving grant money:

