Local schools and non-profits receive COVID-19 relief

Nearly a dozen San Luis Obispo County schools and non-profit organizations are receiving more than $250,000 in COVID-19 relief from the JUSTIN Community grants program.
The grants are part of an expanded relief fund started by the Wonderful Company. A $1 million COVID-19 relief fund was started in August to aid those in the Central Valley. Last month, the relief was expanded by over $500,000 to help those in San Luis Obispo and Sonoma Counties affected by the pandemic and wildfires.
Those receiving grant money:
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County
- Boys and Girls Clubs of San Luis Obispo County
- Central Coast Link
- El Camino Housing Authority
- Paso Chamber of Commerce
- Paso Children's Museum
- Paso Housing Authority
- Paso Robles Unified School District
- SLO Food Bank
- Studios in the Park
- Templeton School District