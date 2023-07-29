Local teens from underserved parts of SLO county learn job and life skills

Bank of America and Paso Robles Housing Authority are helping local teens in underserved parts of San Luis Obispo County with paid summer internships. PSHA’s Youthworks pairs six migrant students with six student mentors.

This season interns are working to develop skills in farming, community area ground maintenance and office work. The student also gains important skills such as interview preparation, career exploration, financial aid, financial wellness, and even access to a robotics program.

Betian Webb Director of Community Services at Paso Robles Housing Authority explains that the interns are taught life and job skills.

“This is our third summer now. And thanks to Bank of America, the students spend 3 hours in the morning working and in the afternoon for 2 hours, they get paid to do job skills. We have a whole bunch of partners who come in and help with that. But it's all part of the internship process where they get not only work experience but also life skills and job skills.”

Greg Bland, president of Bank of America San Luis Obispo explained the importance of this project.

“By providing the pathways and resources for young adults to gain the work skills and leadership experience they need to succeed, we are investing in San Luis Obispo County’s long-term economic growth.”