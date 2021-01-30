Lompoc community members invited to forum addressing crime

The Lompoc community is invited to participate in a virtual discussion on crime.

The forum takes place Mon., Feb. 1, with Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne, Lompoc Police Chief Joseph Mariani, and other local community leaders.

The panel discussion will be held at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Other panelists include: Chuck Madson - FUTURE, Devika Stalling - Lompoc Boys and Girls Club, and Pastor Cray - TrueVine Fellowship.

The discussion will include the topics of gangs and violence within the community, what led to the situation and what actions are being taken and could be taken in the future to address these issues.

Community members will not be able to speak live in the meeting and are encouraged to email in questions for the panel ahead of time to Mayor Osborne by noon on Monday to: J_Osborne@ci.lompoc.ca.us.

Here is the Zoom link https://zoom.us/j/98054922737. In addition, the meeting will be streamed live by TAP TV on the city website at www.cityoflompoc.com, as well as on Comcast Channel 23 in Lompoc.