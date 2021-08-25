Lompoc gearing up for Righetti in week one

The Lompoc Braves are riding high following their 48-27 win over Paso Robles.

"It was awesome to get back on the field. In all of my years coaching I don't think we've started with a kick return for a touchdown," head coach Andrew Jones said.

The Braves are now gearing up for Righetti this Friday night.

"We played Righetti when I was a sophomore, that unfortunately took a turn of events at the end of the fourth quarter so obviously we're coming out looking for revenge," senior Deville "Djoker Dickerson said.

"The biggest thing we need to work on is tackling especially this week playing against Righetti. A quality opponent that runs the ball well, a competitive team," coach added.

This Lompoc team is stacked with experience, speed, and athletic ability. Quarterback Calvin Ross is back for his junior season, Deville Dickerson and Sheldon Canley. Dickerson and Canley committed to playing football in college during the off-season, the two leaders hope to finish senior year strong.

"I wanna leave having a great impact and being on the of the best running backs to be here," Canley added.

Djoker believes that this team is the best on the central coast. "The end goal is a ring. We have the players just need to glue some pieces together, I think we're going to be the big dogs in the area, honestly, no one can compete with us with the level we're at... We're the best team in the area and I believe that very firmly."

"We're fast, we're athletic... If we can improve in the trenches, we have a shot at being a good team this year," coach Jones said.

Lompoc plays at Righetti on Friday for KSBY's game of the week.