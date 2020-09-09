Lompoc school district will not apply for waivers to reopen classrooms

Lompoc Unified is holding off on welcoming students back to their classrooms out of caution in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement Wednesday, the school district announced it will not be applying for a waiver to reopen schools.

The district said the decision was made along with the Lompoc Federation of Teachers (LFT), adding that both agree it’s “far better to operate with an abundance of caution moving forward than it is to put the health and well-being of our community at risk.”

The decision was not made lightly, the district said, adding, “We have heard from countless teachers, parents, and students about the difficulties that come with distance learning. We hear and, more often than not, share these concerns. However, as long as we are in the midst of this pandemic, our first priority is, and will continue to be, the health and safety of our students, staff, and community.”

They say this move will be reconsidered once the number of confirmed coronavirus cases begins to drop in Santa Barbara County.

Santa Barbara County remains in the highest COVID-19 tier in the state along with many other counties, meaning many non-essential indoor business operations are closed.

The county reported 51 new cases on Wednesday bringing the county's total to 8,550 confirmed cases as of September 9.

Santa Barbara County gave the green light in August for schools to apply for waivers that would allow for in-person instruction.

Health officials announced last week that some waivers had already been approved.