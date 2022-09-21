Lompoc Unified School District hold's community forum on desired superintendent qualities

A community forum via Zoom occurred Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 5:30 p.m. for interested parties to meet with consultants to provide input about the desired qualities anticipated in the incoming superintendent.

Comments will be used in the development of the candidate profile, recruitment process, and reference checking.

The consultants Dennis Smith and Sally Frazier will compile a summary of all comments received during this session and share the report with the Board and with the new superintendent.

During the community forum, consultants shared an overview of the process, and asked two primary questions:

1) What are the desirable qualities, characteristics, background, and professional and personal experiences for the next superintendent?

2) What do you see as the strengths of the district and the major challenges facing the district in years ahead?

Some of the main qualities that community members on the Zoom call said were important in a superintendent are transparency, integrity and the ability to listen.