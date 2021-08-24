Low clouds and warming temperatures along the Central Coast this evening

Low clouds and warming temperatures are expected along the Central Coast this evening.

Limited night through morning low clouds and patchy fog will affect the coasts south of Pt Conception with more extensive low cloud coverage north of Pt Conception. There will be a warming trend each day through Thursday where we will see afternoon highs above normal. The above normal temperatures will then change little and persist through early next week.

There is potential for some gusty Sundowner winds across southern Santa Barbara County. There will likely be some sub-advisory level northerly winds between the Refugio and Gaviota areas tonight. By Wednesday night/Thursday morning, models increase the gradients to a point where low end advisory-level wind are likely with even some winds around the Montecito area late Wednesday night.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County expect to see areas of low clouds and fog with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Tomorrow in San Luis Obispo County expect to see low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny skies later in the day. Highs will range from the 60s at the beaches to the mid 70s to mid 80s inland with west winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County it will be mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog along the beaches after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds expected to be around 15 mph in the evening.

Tomorrow in Santa Barbara County it will be mostly sunny except for some patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. Highs will range from the mid to upper 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to lower 90s inland. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.