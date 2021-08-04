Lucia Mar School District officials discuss mask mandates

The Lucia Mar School District Board of Trustees met on Tuesday to discuss mask mandates for the upcoming school year. A mask-choice rally preceded the meeting.

Concerned parents tell me they are upset that the Lucia Mar School District is not leaving the choice up to them on whether or not to make their child wear a mask to school. The resolution most of them are hoping to see is that the choice about mask wearing in classrooms be left up to them this school year.

Parent Nicole Dorfman says she is worried about whether masking is safe for her children and says it will affect where she sends her children to school.

"I will not be sending my children back into the public school district if they have to wear masks all day," said Dorfman.

Community member, Zach Wasil, says he's hoping the school board will change their policies.

"Well you know the people on the board are regular people like us to but I think they need to change their mind. Kids just shouldn't be in masks it's just not right," said Wasil.

Michael Mulder, parent of 6 children in the district and Vice President of Central Coast Families for Education Reform, came to the rally to advocate for parents to choose if their children wear masks and are vaccinated.

"...and what this board is doing is choosing for us. They've taken away our voices and they've stripped our kids of their rights and they've stripped us of our rights and that's why we're here is to fight for our rights," said Mulder.

At the meeting Lucia Mar Unified School District Superintendent, Paul Fawcett, responded to the parents and community members.

"We're glad you're here to comment. It's important to have community participation. I just have to say it is thrilling to know we are opening our schools full time again on August 19th to all our full in person programming with full transportation and all of the educational offerings," said Fawcett.

Attorney Joshua Whiteside spoke about CDC guidance for schools.

"The CDC also updated it's k-12 schools guidance to recommend that districts nationwide implement indoor masking for all staff and students at k-12 schools regardless of vaccination status. Notably the district is not required by law to follow that CDC guidance they are required to follow that CDC order on school buses but related to this guidance that is more general there is no legal power," said Whiteside.

Board members were discussing possible solutions but had to end the meeting because of the disorderly crowd.

The next meeting will take place in a few weeks at which there will be public comment but at this time the agenda is yet to be set for a vote on mask mandates.