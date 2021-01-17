Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties gives Paso Robles teen a birthday to remember

A Paso Robles girl is turning 19 years old and Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties is helping her and her family celebrate.

Cassy was born with a rare, progressive disease caused by blocked arteries at the base of the brain. That hasn't stopped her fighting spirit though.

Cassy has her own YouTube Channel and her biggest wish was to have a YouTube video filming kit with a new iPhone, lights, microphone, and other accessories.

Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties and local law enforcement organized a parade outside of her home to deliver her gift.

"Follow me on my YouTube channel, 'Cassy's Channel,' like, subscribe, thank you!," Cassy said.